CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Cut to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an in-line rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

