CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after buying an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 846,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

