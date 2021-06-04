Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 748 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of The St. Joe worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the first quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The St. Joe by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $10,253,196.00. Insiders sold a total of 269,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,474,573 in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JOE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,049. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

