Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $22,768,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $11,327,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,472,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,252,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,710,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,251. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.