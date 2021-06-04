Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.72. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.