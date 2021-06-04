Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

KMI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 107,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,666,680. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.