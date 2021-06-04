Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 112,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.