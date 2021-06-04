Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,650 shares during the period. Amarin accounts for 0.9% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amarin were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRN. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amarin by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Amarin stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 68,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.80 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

