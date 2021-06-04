Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12. Cutera has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $790.81 million, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.