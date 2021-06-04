Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,845. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,672,186 shares of company stock worth $80,775,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,833,000 after acquiring an additional 136,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 530,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

