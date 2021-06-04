Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.