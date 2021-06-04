Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Critical Review

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

72.0% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cullinan Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.81%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 601.75%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -5.43 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.13

Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Cullinan Oncology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.