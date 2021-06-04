CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $36.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

