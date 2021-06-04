CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $36.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $45.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.26. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CubeSmart by 13.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
