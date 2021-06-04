Crust Network Hits Market Capitalization of $91.29 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be bought for $52.26 or 0.00142126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $91.29 million and $8.70 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00078189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.01012689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.85 or 0.10146794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00051868 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,883 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.