Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.74. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 22,470 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,075,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.