CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.3-324.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.56 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.35-0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,434. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $88.87 and a one year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,433 shares of company stock valued at $64,194,101 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.