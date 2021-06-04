CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.28.
In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock worth $64,194,101 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
