CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $216.00 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $88.87 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,433 shares of company stock worth $64,194,101 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.