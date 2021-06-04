CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.65

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and traded as low as $19.41. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 35,119 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.21.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

