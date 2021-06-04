Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $16.04. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 1,545 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

The stock has a market cap of $607.22 million, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after buying an additional 267,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 626.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 175,175 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 503.6% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,895,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

