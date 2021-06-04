Critical Contrast: Poshmark (POSH) and Its Peers

Poshmark (NASDAQ: POSH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Poshmark to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $262.08 million $16.84 million 39.17 Poshmark Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 8.14

Poshmark’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Poshmark. Poshmark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Poshmark and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56 Poshmark Competitors 211 1012 3104 59 2.69

Poshmark presently has a consensus price target of $60.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.34%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 23.57%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark N/A N/A N/A Poshmark Competitors -4.52% -5.75% 0.61%

Summary

Poshmark peers beat Poshmark on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

