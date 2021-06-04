Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

CRTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95. Criteo has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $42.50.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

