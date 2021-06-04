Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of TSE:CR opened at C$1.44 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$215.99 million and a P/E ratio of -22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.10.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at C$288,869.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

