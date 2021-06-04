Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.04. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 352,703 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 550,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter.

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

