Credits Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $605,173.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Credits has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

