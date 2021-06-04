Covenant Partners LLC Sells 4,637 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 0.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,691,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 15,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 105,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,369. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

