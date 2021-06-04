Covenant Partners LLC Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 135.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after buying an additional 602,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,559. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

