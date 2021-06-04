Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 798 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $119,379,000 after buying an additional 255,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 40,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,399,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

