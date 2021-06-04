Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.90. 12,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

