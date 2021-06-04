Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 702 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II comprises 0.7% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned about 0.11% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,456 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 140,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a net margin of 64.18% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is currently 103.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

