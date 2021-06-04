Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.