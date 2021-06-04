Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Purchases New Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,033 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.