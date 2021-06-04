Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,178,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $309.25 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $170.30 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.