Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 63.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $189.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $135.92 and a 12 month high of $192.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

