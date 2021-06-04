Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.