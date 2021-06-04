Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Decreases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after buying an additional 94,479 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $233.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.60. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $116.57 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

