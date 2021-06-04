Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $41.19

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.19, but opened at $42.30. Cortexyme shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 548 shares traded.

CRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,369.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 58.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $664,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

