CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of CTK opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25. CooTek has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 406.63% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

