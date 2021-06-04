Contrasting IMARA (IMRA) and The Competition

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) is one of 832 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IMARA to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get IMARA alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IMARA and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 0 3 0 3.00 IMARA Competitors 4605 17588 38720 766 2.58

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 327.35%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 54.23%. Given IMARA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

IMARA has a beta of 3.77, meaning that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMARA and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A -$41.36 million -2.32 IMARA Competitors $1.73 billion $125.43 million -2.87

IMARA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMARA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -62.96% -59.19% IMARA Competitors -2,669.14% -117.57% -28.76%

Summary

IMARA beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.