Contrasting Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) and Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Lucira Health alerts:

This table compares Lucira Health and Global WholeHealth Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $270,000.00 770.03 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.35 Global WholeHealth Partners $240,000.00 123.16 -$4.29 million N/A N/A

Global WholeHealth Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and Global WholeHealth Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00 Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucira Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.98%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Global WholeHealth Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Global WholeHealth Partners -4,311.77% N/A -3,257.37%

Summary

Lucira Health beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.