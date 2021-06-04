Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Cut to Neutral at MKM Partners

MKM Partners lowered shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

