Constellation Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,610% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 call options.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.03. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

CNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

