Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CNST stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.84.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.