Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Issues Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.79 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

