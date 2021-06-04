CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COP. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €67.20 ($79.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €70.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 50.94.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

