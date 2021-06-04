Comparing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO)

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Coro Global alerts:

Coro Global has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

97.3% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Coro Global and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coro Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Rapid7 0 1 9 0 2.90

Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $100.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.53%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Coro Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coro Global and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coro Global N/A -611.44% -380.38% Rapid7 -24.34% -177.30% -7.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coro Global and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coro Global N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Rapid7 $411.49 million 10.93 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -60.43

Coro Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Coro Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coro Global Company Profile

Coro Global Inc. develops and commercializes financial technology products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It offers Coro, a mobile application that allows customers to send, receive, and exchange the United States dollars and gold; and Financial Crime Risk Management, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments. The company was formerly known as Hash Labs Inc. and changed its name to Coro Global Inc. in January 2020. Coro Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Coro Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coro Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.