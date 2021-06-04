Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,623 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Forest Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $226,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,357,000. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Forest Road Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

