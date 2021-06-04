Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,272 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 95,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,691,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Spurio sold 37,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,265,764.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,922. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $32.85 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

