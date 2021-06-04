Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 23,306 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

ACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

ACB stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 895.36%. Research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

