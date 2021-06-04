Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $787,000 Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PREF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12,890.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

BATS:PREF opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $98.13 and a 52-week high of $101.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.