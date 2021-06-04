Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $758,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAUG. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8,851.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000.

BAUG opened at $31.35 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14.

